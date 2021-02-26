Brand Battles: DC Comics Targets 'SuperPower' Shapewear

Law360 (February 26, 2021, 8:21 PM EST) -- In Law360's latest roundup of new actions at the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board, DC Comics is fighting an application for "SuperPower" shapewear, saying people might think it's sponsored by the comic book publisher — plus four other cases you need to know. Superheroes and Super Tights DC Comics Inc. went to the board Wednesday to block San Francisco-based HoneyLove Sculptwear Inc.'s application to register "SuperPower" as a trademark for shapewear and tights. The publisher said HoneyLove's application was "virtually identical" to its registrations on the term "Super Powers" for clothing, such that people would be tricked into believing that there...

