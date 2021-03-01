Insurers Lose Restitution Defense Bid In $120M Coverage Row

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 5:33 PM EST) -- Starr Indemnity & Liability Co. and other insurers can't get out of covering an investment group's $120 million settlement in litigation over a buyout of retailer Nine West just because the deal may represent payback for "ill-gotten gains," a Delaware state court judge has ruled. Superior Court Judge Abigail M. LeGrow on Friday gave a partial win to Sycamore Partners Management LP and its sister firms, finding the excess insurers couldn't invoke the so-called uninsurability defense to get out of covering the Delaware private equity firms in a settlement with the bankruptcy trustees for the women's shoe retailer, according to the...

