Investors Revive Fraud Suit Over $40M Pre-Wirecard Sale

Law360, London (March 1, 2021, 5:00 PM GMT) -- An English appeals court revived a fraud suit on Monday against two Indian businessmen accused of duping investors into selling their shares in a financial services company for a pittance, ruling that "substantial" elements of the alleged fraud took place in the U.K. The Court of Appeal has overturned a lower court ruling that the fraud case could not be heard in England. (Peter Dazeley/Getty Images) The Court of Appeal overturned a lower court ruling that the case could not be heard in England, finding that the judge had been "much too dismissive" of alleged misrepresentations made during a meeting in...

