Pepsi Again Blocked From Selling Gatorlyte In TM Fight

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 12:26 PM EST) -- A federal judge has reimposed a restraining order barring PepsiCo Inc. from selling a new Gatorade line called Gatorlyte, the latest whirlwind development in a trademark lawsuit filed by rival brand Electrolit. Days after a federal appeals court ruled that the judge should have at least held a hearing before imposing such a remedy, U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez held that hearing Friday and then reissued the order Saturday. "The court holds that granting a temporary restraining order to preserve the status quo and prevent further customer and retailer confusion pending a hearing on plaintiffs' motion for a preliminary injunction is...

