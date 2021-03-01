Cura Partners Seeks Early Win In Consulting Fee Fight

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 5:49 PM EST) -- Cannabis company Cura Partners has asked a federal judge for summary judgment in a suit brought by investing consultant Arcadian Capital LLC over Curaleaf's $950 million acquisition of Cura Partners, arguing that the consulting agreement is unlawful and unenforceable. Portland, Oregon-based Cura Partners argued Friday that a separate investment fund company was party to the contract, and that Arcadian Capital LLC was not created until after the contract was executed. And the contract is void anyway, Cura Partners said, because it called for the investment fund company to act as a securities broker when neither of the company's principals nor any...

