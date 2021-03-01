Texas AG Says Power Retailer Capitalized On Storm Crisis

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 5:05 PM EST) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued electricity provider Griddy in Houston state court Monday, alleging that it blindsided its users by charging hundreds or even thousands of dollars per day for electricity during the statewide power crisis caused by a record-setting winter storm. The state's top lawyer sued Griddy Energy LLC — which sells electricity to consumers on variable-rate plans that fluctuate with market demand — alleging that it knew its pricing model could lead to "sky-high energy rates at a time when consumers are the most vulnerable" but marketed its product as a cost-efficient option nonetheless. "Griddy, the company that...

