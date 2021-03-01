Allen & Overy Adds Akin Gump Team, Expands In LA

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 10:50 AM EST) -- Allen & Overy LLP is expanding its footprint to Los Angeles and bolstering its renewables and project finance practice after snapping up a 19-lawyer team from Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, including six partners, the firm announced Monday. Attorneys jumping ship include Dan Sinaiko and John Marciano, formerly co-leaders of Akin Gump's global finance project practice. Thirteen associates and counsel from Akin Gump focused on project finance and renewables are also making the move to Allen & Overy, with a majority based in the firm's new Los Angeles office. Allen & Overy senior partner Tim House touted the move...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS