Purdue Promises Ch. 11 Plan In 2 Weeks

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 11:37 AM EST) -- Purdue Pharma told a New York bankruptcy judge Monday it will have a Chapter 11 plan to present to the court within two weeks, although it couldn't say exactly what will emerge from ongoing talks between it and its creditors. At a brief virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain granted the drugmaker the last possible extension in its deadline to file a Chapter 11 plan in its 18-month old bankruptcy case after Purdue's counsel said both the company and the parties seeking damages for its opioid sales are still hard at work overcoming their last differences over what should be in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS