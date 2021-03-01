Justices Won't Hear Minn. Incumbent Grid Law Challenge

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 2:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to review a Minnesota law that gives in-state electric transmission companies a right of first refusal before out-of-state companies can build and operate new lines, declining to hear arguments the law violates the U.S. Constitution's dormant commerce clause. The high court's order leaves in place an Eighth Circuit decision that affirmed a lower court and said Minnesota's right of first refusal law neither discriminates against out-of-state companies like transmission developer LSP Transmission Holdings LLC nor places any undue burden on them. The appeals court also said last March that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has...

