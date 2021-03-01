Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Won't Hear Minn. Incumbent Grid Law Challenge

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 2:04 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday refused to review a Minnesota law that gives in-state electric transmission companies a right of first refusal before out-of-state companies can build and operate new lines, declining to hear arguments the law violates the U.S. Constitution's dormant commerce clause.

The high court's order leaves in place an Eighth Circuit decision that affirmed a lower court and said Minnesota's right of first refusal law neither discriminates against out-of-state companies like transmission developer LSP Transmission Holdings LLC nor places any undue burden on them. The appeals court also said last March that the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission has...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!