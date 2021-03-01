Fed. Circ. Backs $173M Bayer Patent Win On Hemophilia Drug

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 5:57 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday upheld Bayer's $173 million win in a patent fight with Baxalta over their competing hemophilia treatments, rejecting Baxalta's argument that a Delaware jury mistakenly relied on a judge's misinterpretation of the word "random" to find the company had infringed a patent. In a 37-page precedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed the jury's February 2019 finding that Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. unit Baxalta Inc.'s hemophilia treatment Adynovate infringed a patent for Bayer's Kogenate treatment. The jury had awarded $155 million in damages, and Delaware U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews tacked on $18 million in supplemental damages....

