Fed. Circ. Says Albright Didn't Explain Why He Barred Expert

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 7:09 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday threw out U.S. District Judge Alan D. Albright's decision to exclude part of the testimony of an oil field operations patent holder's technical expert in an infringement suit, finding that the judge didn't adequately explain his reasoning. A three-judge panel ruled that Judge Albright didn't properly lay out why he barred patent holder Finalrod IP LLC's expert Chris Hetmaniak's testimony related to whether two products from defendant John Crane Inc. included certain elements of the patents at issue. "Under the circumstances of this case, the appropriate course of action is to vacate the district court's exclusion...

