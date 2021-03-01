FTC Competition Bureau Chief Joins Latham & Watkins

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 8:30 PM EST) -- Former Federal Trade Commission Competition Bureau chief Ian Conner joined Latham & Watkins LLP on Monday in the firm's most high-profile hiring in several years of a recent antitrust agency senior official, as the bar gears up for a potentially major realignment of U.S. enforcement. Latham global antitrust & competition practice chair Amanda Reeves told Law360 that Conner's hiring, as a Washington, D.C.-based partner in the litigation & trial department and the antitrust practice, comes as lawmakers, enforcers and the broader public hit "an inflection point in antitrust law." Conner joins Latham as the firm tries to adapt with that inflection,...

