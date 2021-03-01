Fired King & Spalding Atty Gets Tentative June Trial Date

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 4:55 PM EST) -- A former King & Spalding LLP attorney who claims he was fired for raising ethical concerns could bring his case before a Manhattan federal jury as early as June, a judge said Monday, though coronavirus restrictions could further delay the case. U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni said in a brief order Monday that ex-King & Spalding associate David Joffe and the BigLaw firm "must be ready" to begin the trial on June 30, but noted that another jury trial currently set to begin the same day might interfere as the Southern District works to accommodate trials in courthouses squeezed by social distancing...

