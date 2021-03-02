Inside The Immigration Reform Bill's Business Provisions

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 5:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Citizenship Act, an immigration reform bill supported by President Joe Biden, was unveiled on Feb. 17 by Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., and Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif. The bill is a key element of the president's promise to pursue immigration legislation that addresses the status of the undocumented population in the U.S. Among other things, the bill creates a legalization program for undocumented immigrants, addresses the status of undocumented people who were brought into the country as young children — known as Dreamers — and temporary protected status recipients, reforms the asylum system, and raises the refugee cap. It also introduces several provisions...

