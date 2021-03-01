Ex-Chief Harrisburg Public Defender Has License Suspended

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 3:36 PM EST) -- The former chief public defender in Harrisburg agreed last week to give up his law license until May, nearly a year after pleading guilty to directing office employees to work on political campaigns. Bradley Winnick consented to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to suspend his license for one year and one day, retroactive to May 22, 2020, when his license was temporarily suspended. He will be eligible for reinstatement following a hearing on May 24. Winnick pled guilty last March to one felony charge of conflict of interest, and was sentenced to 18 months of probation and restitution of more than...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS