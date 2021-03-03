Kirkland Hires Away Baker Botts Debt Finance Partner

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 1:43 PM EST) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP recently hired a former Baker Botts LLP finance partner in Houston amid a rise in bankruptcy and restructuring cases in the Southern District of Texas. Rachael L. Lichman has joined the firm as a partner in its debt finance practice group after spending about 10 years at Baker Botts, Kirkland & Ellis announced Monday. Before joining Baker Botts in 2011, Lichman worked at Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP for three years. Lichman told Law360 that Kirkland & Ellis reached out to her with an opportunity to expand the practice group, particularly because of her focus on borrower-side...

