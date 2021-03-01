Asylum-Seeking Families Released From Pa. Detention Center

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 6:26 PM EST) -- The immigrant families formerly detained at the Berks County Residential Facility in Pennsylvania were released to family members and sponsors over the weekend, according to statements from Sen. Bob Casey and groups that had been advocating for the asylum-seekers. In a tweet Sunday, Sen. Casey said that "all the families held on the Berks detention facility have been released. This is a long overdue step to deliver justice to vulnerable migrant families, including children." His tweet was confirmed Monday by statements from Aldea - The People's Justice Center and the Shut Down Berks Coalition, organizations that had been working to have...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS