Ex-NLRB Chair Says Board's Outburst Ruling Hurt Workers

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 8:42 PM EST) -- A former chairman of the National Labor Relations Board said Monday that workers are feeling the consequences of the Trump-era board's 2020 decision that made it easier for employers to fire workers over offensive behavior during strikes and other protected activity. In a presentation to the American Bar Association committee on development of the law under the National Labor Relations Act, Mark Gaston Pearce said the agency overstepped in a July 2020 decision known as General Motors, which upended a standard that protected workers who cursed and made racist comments during protected activity. The ruling "radically changed the board's standard of...

