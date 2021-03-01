Ex-Refinery Operator Blames Faulty Pipe For Philly Explosion

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 1:32 PM EST) -- The bankrupt former operator of a South Philadelphia refinery blamed a mislabeled elbow joint for a leak and explosion that shut down the plant in 2019, and filed suit in Pennsylvania state court against part supplier Babcock & Wilcox Co. In a lawsuit filed Friday, Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining and Marketing LLC said the elbow joint blamed for the June 21, 2019, blast was made with an alloy that included nickel and copper — also known by the trade name "Yoloy" — instead of the carbon steel intended for that part of the Girard Point Refinery. The defective joint had been...

