Justices Mull If Minority Impact Dooms Ariz. Voting Laws

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 8:21 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court grilled Democratic and Republican advocates Tuesday on how much weight to give the impact of two Arizona voting laws on minority voters, trying to find a coherent approach to applying two awkward provisions of the Voting Rights Act. In oral arguments held via teleconference, the high court heard challenges by the Arizona Republican Party and state Attorney General Mark Brnovich to an en banc Ninth Circuit ruling that the state voting laws — one criminalizing certain types of third-party ballot collection and the other rejecting out-of-precinct ballots — discriminated against Native American, Hispanic and African American voters....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS