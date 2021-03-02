Ex-Hong Kong Agency CEO Joins Wilson Sonsini

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 2:53 PM EST) -- A Hong Kong Agency CEO and ex-U.S. Department of Justice antitrust official has joined Wilson Sonsini's San Francisco office, the firm announced Monday. Brett Snyder, who departed his three-year term as CEO of the Hong Kong Competition Commission (HKCC) last year, has joined Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati as a partner in the firm's antitrust practice. Snyder told Law360 Pulse he had been a long time admirer of the firm. Snyder, who was the DOJ's acting assistant attorney general in charge of the Antitrust Division, also said he is excited to reunite with many former DOJ colleagues, including antitrust partner Mark Rosman,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS