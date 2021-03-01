Klarna Raises $1B To Remain Europe's Top Private Fintech

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 3:51 PM EST) -- Swedish banking and payments company Klarna said Monday it raised $1 billion at a $31 billion valuation, cementing its spot as the highest-valued private financial technology company in Europe. Klarna Bank AB said the latest financing also makes it the second-highest-valued private fintech worldwide, citing research from CB Insights. Klarna, a payment provider and bank that counts Snoop Dogg as a minority shareholder and advertising partner, markets a payment system that acts as an alternative to traditional credit cards. The company allows consumers to pay for purchases in installments, and its app allows users to shop at any brand online that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS