Feds Looking Into Toyota RAV4 Engines Overheating

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 2:28 PM EST) -- The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into reports that Toyota Motor Corp.'s RAV4 vehicles have a tendency to overheat in the battery compartment, risking stalls, loss of power and fires. The agency's Office of Defects Investigation said in a report Thursday that it has received 11 complaints and additional early warning report data from Toyota saying that a "non-crash thermal event" has been happening in 2013-2018 RAV4 models, of which there are nearly 1.9 million on the road today. According to the report, most of the overheating events happened during normal driving conditions, with four happening while...

