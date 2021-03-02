Apple Posts Detailed Compliance And Ethics Policies Online

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 4:32 PM EST) -- Apple Inc. has launched a compliance and ethics website with links to detailed company policies that it hopes will guide employees' and business partners' conduct — and, for the most part, compliance experts are pleased. The website refers to at least eight separate policies covering business conduct, anti-corruption, trade compliance, supplier responsibility and code of conduct, antitrust and competition, distributors or channel member code of conduct, human rights commitment, and public policy advocacy. Under public policy advocacy, for example, it explains that Apple does not make political contributions to individuals or parties, and does not have a political action committee. This topic...

