Castex Energy Hits Ch. 11 Blaming Energy Price Downturn

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 12:17 PM EST) -- Oil and gas driller Castex Energy filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Texas bankruptcy court with nearly $200 million in debt, blaming the continued downturn in energy prices. Houston-based Castex filed for Chapter 11 late Friday, saying that a 2017 reorganization and subsequent $65 million asset sale were insufficient to overcome the oil and gas markets. "In sum, the debtors' inability to service their mounting debt obligations and other trade payable obligations due to the prolonged downturn in oil prices has resulted in a severe cash-flow shortage," Chief Restructuring Officer Douglas Brickley said in a first-day declaration Friday. Houston-based Castex,...

