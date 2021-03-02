Chopra Pledges A Vigorous But Fair CFPB If He's Confirmed

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 9:49 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau presented himself as a strong, but fair-minded, ally to consumers in questioning at his confirmation hearing on Tuesday, stressing a need for robust industry oversight and enforcement while acknowledging the importance of agency transparency and accountability. Rohit Chopra sought to assure Republicans on the Senate Banking Committee that he would not run roughshod over financial services providers if confirmed as the CFPB's next permanent director, but he expressed broad agreement with Democrats that the agency must move more vigorously to protect borrowers during the pandemic and combat lending discrimination....

