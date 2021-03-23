British Biotech Defends Patent In Gilead's Hep C Fight

Law360, London (March 23, 2021, 6:03 PM GMT) -- Biotech NuCana PLC is fighting a bid by Gilead Sciences to invalidate its patent relating to the treatment of cancer and viral diseases, saying the pharmaceutical giant's hepatitis C drugs infringe its intellectual property. In its High Court defense and counterclaim, the Edinburgh-based NuCana pushed back against Gilead's lawsuit, which asserts that none of the elements stated within its patent create a new, patentable invention. NuCana said in its March 17 filings that Gilead wasn't "entitled to the relief claimed or any relief," accusing the drugmaker of unlawfully profiting from its patented medical advance. The biotech asked the court for an...

