Reinsurers Sue To Block South African Bank's $20M Claim

Law360, London (March 9, 2021, 5:46 PM GMT) -- British reinsurers have asked a London court to prevent a bank from suing in South Africa in connection with more than $20 million in settlements paid out over the collapse of an investment scheme more than a decade ago. A dozen reinsurers, including arms of QBE, Chaucer Corporate Capital and Munich Re, have urged the High Court to issue an anti-suit injunction blocking Absa Group Ltd. and its subsidiaries from suing them in South Africa. Absa, a financial services group, launched a lawsuit against the reinsurers in November to enforce a reinsurance policy issued that purported to provide compensation for the...

