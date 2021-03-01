Ex-Boies Schiller Attys' New Firm Sues 'Bullying' Co-Founder

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 8:23 PM EST) -- Roche Cyrulnik Freedman LLP, which was formed last year by former Boies Schiller Flexner LLP attorneys, has sued in New York federal court to oust one of the new firm's founding partners, whom it called "erratic," "bullying," "combative" and verbally abusive. When the firm was created, name partner Jason Cyrulnik agreed with its goals to be "decidedly different" from the traditional BigLaw model and signed an agreement promising to cooperate in good faith, the firm said in its Saturday complaint. But Cyrulnik, whose biography page is no longer listed on the firm's website, has failed to keep his end of the...

