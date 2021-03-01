Fed. Circ. Says 'Scandalous' Conduct Calls For Atty Fees

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 9:46 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday ripped into a pro se patent owner who unsuccessfully accused IBM, JPMorgan, SAP and a Delaware federal judge of violating racketeering laws, saying in a precedential opinion that attorney fees were warranted given her "scandalous" misconduct that led to "repetitive, frivolous, and often bizarre" filings. A three-judge panel upheld U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews' decision that pro se plaintiff Lakshmi Arunachalam must pay a total of about $150,000 in fees to the three companies, which she accused of flouting the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act through infringement of a patent covering network technology services....

