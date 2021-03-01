Alexa Recordings Violate Mass. Privacy Law, Suits Say

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 5:55 PM EST) -- Attorneys behind West Coast privacy challenges to Amazon's Alexa voice assistant have filed a pair of new lawsuits in Massachusetts alleging the devices violate the state's stringent wiretap law by keeping recordings of users' conversations without their consent. The separate state court lawsuits filed Thursday by Massachusetts residents Wilfried Braunack and Daniel Narreau say Alexa devices record every conversation with users, and sometimes more, as Alexas often "wake" and record people's voices when they hear words that sound similar to "Alexa," such as "election." Milton resident Braunack and Thorndike resident Narreau said they never consented to be recorded. The suits do...

