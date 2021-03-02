Health Workers Get Collective Cert. In Hospital OT Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 8:53 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal judge has granted health care workers conditional certification in a wage and hour collective action against a hospital, saying he was "unpersuaded" by the hospital's arguments and that the workers appeared to be victims of the hospital's potentially illegal clocking-in policies. U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson's Monday order applies to a collective of patient care employees at Delta County Memorial Hospital, determining the collective members might have been stiffed of overtime wages as a result of the same meal break and time-keeping policies. Lead plaintiff Krystal Gray "provided substantial allegations that [DCMH] effectively forced hourly patient care...

