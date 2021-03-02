Texas Panel Doubts UT Dallas Immunity In Retaliation Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 8:52 PM EST) -- A Texas appellate court panel on Tuesday seemed to doubt The University of Texas at Dallas' argument that it's entitled to governmental immunity from a former lecturer's retaliation lawsuit accusing the school of firing him for reporting that his supervisor had sexually harassed female research assistants. A three-justice panel of the Fifth Court of Appeals in Dallas asked questions during virtual oral arguments suggesting there may be unresolved fact issues surrounding the reason for lecturer Richard J. Addante's firing at the end of the 2014-2015 academic year that should be sent to a jury. The university has asked the appellate court...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS