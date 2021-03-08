OCC Rule Misaligned With Some Tax Equity Safe Harbors

Law360 (March 8, 2021, 5:11 PM EST) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency has recently finalized a rule governing national banks' ability to participate in equity-based finance structures involving tax credits. The rule was published in the Federal Register on Dec. 22, 2020, and is effective on April 1. The rule codifies prior OCC interpretations that permitted national banks to take equity positions using their lending authority in various tax-favored projects by viewing these investments as the functional equivalent of a loan. This authority is in addition to equity investments permitted under a national bank's public welfare investment authority, as well as financial holding companies' use of...

