Ex-NY Court Worker Pleads Not Guilty To AOC, Pelosi Threats

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 3:21 PM EST) -- A former New York state Office of Court Administration employee pled not guilty Monday to making threats on social media to kill Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Brendan Hunt will fight a charge of threatening to assault and murder a U.S. official and intends to quickly proceed to trial, his public defenders told U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen at his arraignment hearing. Judge Chen set a tentative late-April date for the trial. Hunt will remain in custody for the time being because the government has indicated to the defense that there are...

