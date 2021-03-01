Pot Co. Canndescent Copied Packaging, Ex-Vendor Says

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 8:14 PM EST) -- A company that makes childproof packaging says in a new federal lawsuit that California cannabis brand Canndescent stopped placing orders for its products just before beginning to use identical packaging that infringes its patents. In a complaint filed Friday in the Central District of California, Pollen Gear LLC says Canndescent used Pollen jars and boxes for its flower and prerolled joints until 2019. Not long after the companies parted ways, Canndescent products appeared in jars and boxes that are nearly identical to Pollen Gear's, the company says. Pollen Gear told Canndescent its new packaging infringed on its patents, but nothing changed,...

