Goldman Sachs Will Trade Bitcoin Futures Amid Crypto Boom

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 8:26 PM EST) -- Goldman Sachs is poised to launch a cryptocurrency trading desk with an eye to trading bitcoin futures and other derivatives, a move that coincides with a recent uptick in institutional interest in the cryptocurrency. The team will be part of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s Global Markets division, with trading to begin in mid-March, a person familiar with the situation told Law360. The bank will deal bitcoin futures and non-deliverable forwards, a type of derivative frequently associated with currency markets. The bank reportedly kick-started a cryptocurrency desk in 2018, but backed off as bitcoin prices hit a prolonged trough. But bitcoin...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS