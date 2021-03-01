Fed. Circ. Judges Unlikely To Nix 'Bed-In-A-Box' Patent Ruling

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 8:37 PM EST) -- Global mattress and furniture company Zinus Inc. faced a steep climb Monday after two Federal Circuit judges seemed dubious of its request to reinstate its patent on a "bed-in-a-box." During a remote hearing, a three-judge panel examined U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson's May order granting Cap Export LLC's motion to vacate a previous finding that Zinus' patent was valid and the company was entitled to a $1.1 million award. Judge Wilson ruled that Cap Export met its burden of establishing that Zinus misled the court and the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office into believing it created the design. According to Cap Export's September...

