Otterbourg Adds New York Deals Pro From Akerman

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 7:22 PM EST) -- Otterbourg PC has snapped up a corporate attorney from Akerman LLP with expertise in representing life sciences and financial technology clients in the deals space. Michael O'Brien will be based out of New York City and hold the title of member at Otterbourg, the firm said in a Monday announcement. O'Brien told Law360 on Monday that he was attracted to the firm's prowess in the financial services sector, adding that it also has a strong presence in the private equity and mergers and acquisitions realms, which he said were both strengths that are important to life sciences transactions. Additionally, O'Brien said the...

