EPA, Idaho, Tribes Settle With Phosphate Co. Over Mine Waste

Law360 (March 3, 2021, 9:34 PM EST) -- The Environmental Protection Agency, the state of Idaho and the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes told a federal judge Monday that they had reached a settlement for the cleanup of a closed Idaho phosphate mine by a Bayer-owned company. The EPA filed a proposed consent decree on Monday reached alongside Idaho and the federally recognized Shoshone-Bannock Tribes with P4 Production Inc., a Bayer subsidiary, to clean up the Ballard Mine, a Superfund site near Soda Springs in southeastern Idaho. The consent decree was submitted as the federal government and Idaho together filed a suit and the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes filed a separate suit under the Comprehensive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS