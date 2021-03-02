A Cautionary Tale On Duplicative Noncompetes

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- Repetition is not always a rhetorical virtue. Delaware entities seeking to enforce noncompete provisions exclusively in Delaware courts have now been warned. Including noncompete agreements in employment contracts with employees who work in a state that will not enforce choice of law or forum provisions in employment contracts may hinder enforcement of all restrictive covenants. As a result, companies should consider including the noncompete only in their corporate formation documents, and not in employment contracts with employees in such states. Vice Chancellor Joseph R. Slights III of the Delaware Chancery Court issued a letter opinion in AG Resource Holdings LLC v....

