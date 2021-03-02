Peloton Rival Wants Exercise Bike Patent Suit Tossed

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 5:31 PM EST) -- Exercise bike manufacturer Echelon Fitness Multimedia LLC says it shouldn't have to face a second patent infringement suit from Peloton, saying the virtual fitness company's bid to assert the patent-at-issue came too late. Echelon on Monday moved to dismiss a suit launched last month claiming that it infringed a Peloton Interactive Inc. patent – U.S. Patent No. 10,639,521. The dismissal bid said Peloton could have included the '521 patent in the earlier filing before a deadline to amend allegations in that case. But "Peloton offered no explanation for its failure to assert the '521 patent prior to" that deadline, according to...

