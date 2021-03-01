Ex-Amazon Worker Says Medical Marijuana Use Got Him Fired

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 9:12 PM EST) -- A former Amazon worker on Monday sued the tech behemoth in Pennsylvania federal court, arguing that he was wrongfully fired due to his cannabis usage despite having a medical marijuana license for his post-traumatic stress disorder. Nathan Miller, who worked for Amazon as a seasonal fulfillment associate for roughly three months last year, uses cannabis to help treat his anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, the complaint says. Miller was transparent about his medical cannabis usage and disclosed it to his supervisors, according to the complaint. In July, he applied for a full-time role that required him to take a drug...

