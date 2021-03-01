Ex-EEOC Miami Head Accuses Agency Of Race Discrimination

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 9:53 PM EST) -- The former head of the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's Miami office says his white supervisor pushed him out of his role and demoted him to a lesser position because he's Black, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in District of Columbia federal court. Malcolm Medley hit his employer with discrimination, retaliation and hostile work environment claims, telling the court that he was treated "more harshly than non-African American employees." According to his complaint, Medley was hired as the director of the EEOC's Miami district office in April 2011. In 2015, Medley was appointed director of field coordination programs in the agency's...

