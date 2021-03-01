Cuomo Hires Elkan Abramowitz For Nursing Home Probe

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 10:38 PM EST) -- Experienced white-collar attorney Elkan Abramowitz and his firm Morvillo Abramowitz Grand Iason & Anello PC have been tapped to represent New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration related to claims that the state Health Department undercounted COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes by as much as 50%. Abramowitz, who has defended disgraced film mogul Harvey Weinstein and other high profile individuals accused of sexual harassment and assault, told Law360 in an email Monday that his firm has not been retained for the recent allegations of sexual harassment levied against Cuomo. In January, New York Attorney General Letitia James said health officials reported that...

