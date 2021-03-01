Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

Law360 (March 1, 2021, 7:48 PM EST) -- The United States' antitrust enforcers last month imposed an across-the-board pause on the normally mundane practice of clearing mergers early, and the Fourth Circuit approved a first-of-its-kind divestiture order won by a private transaction challenger. Here's a look at the major merger review developments from February 2021. From the Top Down The U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission said Feb. 4 that they will suspend the common practice of allowing early ends to merger reviews while enforcers review procedures for granting so-called early terminations when deals raise no antitrust concerns. The agencies cited the transition to a new administration, the "unprecedented volume"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS