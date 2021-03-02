Aviation Magnate Fights To Escape $4M Fraud Suit

Law360, London (March 2, 2021, 5:10 PM GMT) -- An investment authority owned by a Middle Eastern state hacked an aviation magnate's email account to seize confidential information that it used to help win a $4 million fraud judgment, lawyers for the businessman told a court in London on Tuesday. Tim Lord QC, counsel for airline operator Farhad Azima, urged the Court of Appeal to throw out a lawsuit by the Ras Al Khaimah Investment Authority, owned by the United Arab Emirates, accusing the businessman of fraud in a joint-venture agreement. A judge ordered Azima to compensate the authority, known as RAKIA, in May 2020 after finding he had lied...

