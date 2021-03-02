SG Flips High Court Stance On Scrutiny In Donor Privacy Row

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 7:00 PM EST) -- In a distinct reversal of position, the acting U.S. solicitor general told the U.S. Supreme Court the federal government no longer believes a California law requiring charitable organizations to disclose tax information about their largest donors is outright unconstitutional. The Ninth Circuit correctly held that exacting scrutiny, not strict scrutiny, is applicable to the disclosure law and that narrow tailoring does not apply under exacting scrutiny, acting Solicitor General Elizabeth B. Prelogar told the justices on Monday. That is a marked reversal from the office's position in November on the dispute between the Charles Koch-affiliated Americans for Prosperity Foundation and the...

