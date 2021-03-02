Retired NJ District Judge Joel Pisano Dies At 71

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 4:30 PM EST) -- Retired U.S. District Judge Joel A. Pisano, who presided over several high-profile cases in the District of New Jersey and most recently was practicing with Walsh Pizzi O'Reilly Falanga LLP, died of cancer Feb. 26 at the age of 71. Some of the cases he presided over included the case against Ponzi schemer Eliyahu Weinstein and claims alleging fracture risks of Merck's osteoporosis drug Fosamax. Born in Orange, New Jersey, on March 3, 1949, Pisano was raised in Belleville and graduated from the township's high school before attending Lafayette College, where he earned his bachelor's degree, according to an obituary sent by his...

