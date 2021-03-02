Aetna Says Mednax Destroyed Evidence In $50M Billing Suit

Law360 (March 2, 2021, 9:07 PM EST) -- Aetna has asked a Pennsylvania district court to levy sanctions against Mednax Inc. for allegedly deleting hundreds of thousands of emails in a $50 million insurance overbilling suit despite the medical support services company having the benefit of BigLaw giants such as Boies Schiller, Quinn Emanuel and Lash & Goldberg as their counsel. Mednax Inc. failed to save years' worth of emails related to claims it exaggerated the severity of the clinical condition of newborns and ordered unnecessary tests despite being alerted to Aetna Inc.'s claims in 2015, the insurer told the court Monday. Aetna urged U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone...

